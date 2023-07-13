Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. arrives in Chicago for leadership conference

If you've been seeing a lot of pink and green in Chicago, it's because more than 9,000 members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. have arrived in the city for a national leadership seminar.

The conference is taking place at the Hyatt Regency downtown and goes until Sunday.

On Thursday night, at the welcome reception, Chicago lit the Navy Pier Ferris Wheel in the sorority's colors — pink and green.

Several service projects will also be happening during the conference. And on Wednesday, the sorority opened its first credit union, making it the first African American sorority to do so.

AKA's national headquarters are here in Chicago.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is the first African American sorority among college-educated women.