Alsip man fatally shot person driving on I-94 in Chicago: police
CHICAGO - An Alsip man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on Interstate 94 last year.
Darius Norwood, 32, faces one felony count of first-degree murder.
Deadly expressway shooting
The backstory:
The charge stems from an incident that occurred around 9:50 p.m. on June 7, 2024, when Illinois State Police (ISP) officers responded to a crashed vehicle on I-94 near 37th Street in Chicago.
When officers arrived, they found a person fatally shot inside the crashed car.
Following an exhaustive investigation, ISP identified the suspect as Norwood.
On Feb. 26, Alsip police took him into custody and later transferred him to ISP.
What's next:
Norwood is being held pending his first court appearance.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Illinois State Police.