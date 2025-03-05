Alsip man fatally shot person driving on I-94 in Chicago: police

article

The Brief Darius Norwood, 32, was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on Interstate 94 in June 2024. Norwood faces one felony count of first-degree murder after Illinois State Police identified him as the suspect. He was taken into custody on Feb. 26 and is awaiting his first court appearance.



An Alsip man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on Interstate 94 last year.

Darius Norwood, 32, faces one felony count of first-degree murder.

Deadly expressway shooting

The backstory:

The charge stems from an incident that occurred around 9:50 p.m. on June 7, 2024, when Illinois State Police (ISP) officers responded to a crashed vehicle on I-94 near 37th Street in Chicago.

When officers arrived, they found a person fatally shot inside the crashed car.

Following an exhaustive investigation, ISP identified the suspect as Norwood.

On Feb. 26, Alsip police took him into custody and later transferred him to ISP.

What's next:

Norwood is being held pending his first court appearance.