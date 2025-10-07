Woman fatally shot by suburban police after making threats, pointing replica gun, officials say

The Brief Alsip police say a woman who made multiple 911 calls and threatened to kill officers was fatally shot Monday night. The woman reportedly pointed what appeared to be a gun at police before an officer opened fire, striking her. Police later recovered a replica Colt firearm at the scene; Illinois State Police are investigating.



Alsip police say an officer fatally shot a woman who appeared to be armed and had made several threatening 911 calls Monday night.

What we know:

Police said the incident began around 10 p.m. when a woman called 911 claiming she was being chased by an active shooter near 124th Street and Cicero Avenue.

While officers were responding, police said the same woman made several more calls saying she was armed, had killed a police officer, and would kill another.

Officers tracked the woman’s phone to Burr Oak Cemetery, where they found her on the west end of the property, according to police.

When officers approached, she reportedly ran, climbed a fence, and crossed Cicero Avenue. Police said officers gave multiple commands for her to stop, but as they neared, she turned and pointed a firearm at them.

One officer fired, hitting the woman. Officers began life-saving measures until Alsip Fire Department paramedics arrived and took over. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Police said a replica Colt firearm was recovered at the scene.

What we don't know:

The woman’s identity has not been shared at this time.

What's next:

At the request of the Alsip Police Department, the Illinois State Police is investigating the shooting.

Officials said the incident appears isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Alsip police at 708-385-6902 or the Illinois State Police.