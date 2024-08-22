Suspect dead, Illinois officer shot and K9 critically wounded in shootout in Alton

A suspect was killed and an Illinois police officer and a K9 officer were wounded during a shootout in Alton, Illinois early Thursday.

At about 6:05 a.m., Alton police officers were in the 700 block of East 6th Street when they exchanged gunfire with a suspect.

The suspect was wounded and taken to an area hospital, where they later died. The suspect's identity has not been released.

An Alton officer was struck by gunfire and was taken to a local hospital. Police did not provide an update on the officer's condition.

An Alton K9 was also struck by gunfire and is receiving care at a vet hospital. The K9 officer is in critical condition.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.