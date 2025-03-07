Alvin Ailey Dance Theater returns to Chicago with revived classic and new premieres

The Brief The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to Chicago's Auditorium Theatre this weekend, bringing both beloved classics and new works. Artistic Director Matthew Rushing has revived the long-lost second half of "Revelations," now presented as "Sacred Songs." The company will also debut two world premieres, "Many Angels" by Lar Lubovitch and "Finding Free" by Hope Boykin.



The backstory:

Audiences have nostalgic memories of "Revelations," the most popular, most performed ballet of Alvin Ailey's work.

The company is debuting new material, too. Matthew Rushing, the artistic director, spent 30 years with the company. He said the performance is dear to him.

"Oh my gosh, it's in my DNA. This is something that I've dedicated my life to, and I'm so proud of the company," Rushing said.

Rushing discovered the little-known second half of "Revelations" and resurrected the music to create a new, "Sacred Songs," premiering in Chicago.

"In the original version of 'Revelations' that was premiered in 1960, the piece was over an hour long, but it was time for Mr. Ailey to take the piece on tour. So he condensed it, took out half the songs, and what I did, I found the songs, resurrected them, and presented them in a more contemporary fashion, and made the ballet ‘Sacred Songs,’" Rushing said.

It debuts this weekend, along with two other world premieres, "Many Angels" by Chicago native Lar Lubovitch, and "Finding Free" by a former member of the company, Hope Boykin.

What they're saying:

Rushing said the Auditorium Theatre is special.

"It feels like home. Our mission as we tour the world is to literally bring performances that celebrate the human spirit through the lens of the African American cultural experience as well as modern dance tradition. These dance artists to each performance bring not only passion, they bring human connection," Rushing said.

Dancers Jessica Pinkett and Gary, Indiana native Ronaldo Maurice performed an excerpt from "Wade in the Water," for Good Day Chicago.