Amazon accused of 'obstructing' government probe in deadly Illinois tornado warehouse collapse

Amazon is being accused of "obstructing" a government probe into last year's warehouse collapse.

The deadly incident happened in Edwardsville following a tornado.

Regulators have found that while Amazon's Edwardsville facility met minimal federal safety requirements for storm sheltering, it still had other safety risks.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

In March, a House committee on oversight and reform launched an investigation to find out how the company handled the December storm and other disasters.

Advertisement

A committee chairwoman says Amazon has not handed over key documents.