Amazon plans to hire more than 3,000 in Illinois for holiday season

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Most of the jobs will pay at least $19 an hour, according to Amazon.

CHICAGO - Amazon announced plans to hire 150,000 employees for the upcoming holiday season.

Of those jobs, 3,500 will be available in Illinois.

The openings will be for a variety of roles, including picking, packing and delivery jobs.

Most of those jobs will pay at least $19 an hour, according to Amazon.

Amazon says many of the roles are also entry level and won't require previous experience.