Amazon plans to hire more than 3,000 in Illinois for holiday season

Amazon announced plans to hire 150,000 employees for the upcoming holiday season.

Of those jobs, 3,500 will be available in Illinois.

The openings will be for a variety of roles, including picking, packing and delivery jobs.

Most of those jobs will pay at least $19 an hour, according to Amazon.

Amazon says many of the roles are also entry level and won't require previous experience.