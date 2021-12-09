Amazon truck stolen at gunpoint in Lake View

An Amazon truck was stolen in Lake View Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 3700 block of North Marshfield.

At about 1:45 p.m., Chicago police said a 27-year-old man was delivering packages when he was approached by a male offender.

The offender produced a firearm and demanded the man's property and vehicle, police said.

The offender then fled in the Amazon truck, heading northbound.

The truck was later recovered a block away in the 3800 block of North Marshfield.

No injuries were reported.

Area detectives are investigating.