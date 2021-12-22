Amazon workers walk off the job for higher wages, improved working conditions

Amazon employees walked off the job at the warehouse in Cicero, right at the busiest time for Amazon deliveries, three days before Christmas.

About 30 overnight workers stepped outside to demonstrate for $5/hour raises, improved working conditions and scheduled breaks.

They say their workload has increased to a dangerous level during the pandemic. They tried to present a written petition to their managers, but it was not accepted.

After spending less than an hour outside the workplace, they tried to return to work but said their schedules were changed, and their hours were erased, that they had been automatically clocked out.

An Amazon officials says no one was suspended or fired and employees who took part in the demonstration are invited to return to their jobs, if they choose to return.

An official statement reads: "We respect the rights of employees to protest and recognize their legal right to do so. We are proud to offer employees leading pay, competitive benefits, and the opportunity to grow with our company."

A similar walkout was scheduled to happen at Amazon’s warehouse in Gage Park.

