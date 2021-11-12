5-year-old Ohio girl abducted by neighbor found safe, suspect in custody: police

UPDATE: Jackson Township police confirmed Friday night that 5-year-old Ana Grace Burke was located safely and Jonathan Stinnett was taken into custody.

OHIO — An Amber Alert out of Ohio has been issued for a missing 5-year-old girl. The vehicle she was last seen in may have been spotted in Indiana.

The alert was issued around 2 p.m. on Friday. Ana Grace Burke, 5, left a store Thursday night with her 36-year-old neighbor and has not been seen since, according to the FBI.

Ohio police issued an arrest warrant for Jonathan Lee Stinnett on felony kidnapping and abduction charges.

According to authorities, Stinnett and another individual whom he lives with were watching Burke for her parents at the time of the girl’s disappearance.

Ana Grace Burke and Jonathan Lee Stinnett

Burke is described as a white girl, standing 3-foot-9 and weighing 55 pounds. She has blue eyes and strawberry blonde hair. She was last wearing a pink t-shirt and rainbow colored pants.

Stinnett is described as a white male, standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen in a maroon short sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Stinnett and Burke may be in a silver 1991 Ford Aerostar station wagon with Michigan license plates EHL7187. A tip was received indicating the vehicle may be in Indiana, according to the FBI.

Anyone with information should contact the Jackson Township Police Department at 330-834-3960 or the Regional Emergency Dispatch Center at 330-837-9346.