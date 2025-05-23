Ambulance crash in Minooka sends 5 to hospital, authorities say

The Brief A Minooka ambulance crashed with another vehicle around 3 p.m. Friday at Ridge Road and Wildy Road while transporting a patient. Five people were hospitalized—four from the ambulance, one from the other vehicle—but none had life-threatening injuries. The road was temporarily closed and has since reopened; the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.



Five people are hospitalized after a Minooka ambulance collided with another vehicle Friday afternoon, according to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

The crash happened around 3 p.m. at Ridge Road and Wildy Road.

The ambulance was transporting a patient at the time of the crash. Authorities have not released details on what led to the collision.

Four people from the ambulance and one person from the other vehicle were taken to area hospitals. None of the injuries were life-threatening, the sheriff's office said.

What's next:

The roadway was temporarily closed but has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.