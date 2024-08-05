American Red Cross offering Amazon gift cards amid emergency blood shortage

The American Red Cross is offering gift cards to anyone who donates blood this month amid a nationwide shortage.

In a statement Monday, the organization said it's been experiencing an emergency shortage as the national blood supply has fallen by more than 25% since July 1.

The shortage comes as many parts of the country are dealing with dangerous levels of heat. Red Cross officials said the extreme heat impacted more than 100 blood drives last month in nearly every state, and contributed to a shortfall of more than 19,000 donations.

Officials are urging blood donors of all types, especially those with type O blood, to donate as soon as possible.

"It’s critical hospitals have both type O positive and O negative blood ready to go for patients in the most life-threatening situations," said Dr. Eric Gehrie, executive physician director for the Red Cross. "Type O is especially important for victims of accidents and other trauma who are receiving emergency treatment. Now is the time for donors of all blood types to give and ensure hospital shelves can be restocked before any impact to patient care."

Anyone who donates blood, platelets or plasma during the month of August will receive a $20 Amazon gift card by email, the Red Cross said.

To make an appointment, donors can download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).