Millions of Americans travel home as Labor Day weekend wraps up

Millions of Americans are on the move, making their way home as the Labor Day weekend begins to wind down.

According to the TSA, close to seven million passengers passed through security checkpoints from Friday through Sunday.

The agency expects to screen more than 14 million people through Wednesday.

The skies have been quite friendly for travelers on Monday. Both O'Hare and Midway airports are reporting minimal delays and cancelations.

Nationwide on the roads, the afternoon is estimated to be the busiest time for traffic. AAA says if you can wait, the best time to head home is after 7 p.m.