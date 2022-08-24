Amtrak launches nationwide hiring spree, majority of job openings in Chicago

With air travel something of a mess right now, more people are considering traveling by train — and Amtrak is hiring.

There's a push right now for 4,000 new employees, and a lot of the job openings are in Chicago.

The jobs have benefits, union representation, and starting pay for many of them is over $20 an hour.

"Work in our mechanical shops to maintain our train cars. There are management jobs like mine. There are other jobs onboard the trains, whether it's being a train attendant or a service attendant," said Marc Magliari, Amtrak's Senior Public Relations Manager.

Amtrak's job listings are on careers.amtrak.com.