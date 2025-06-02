Ana de Armas takes on Keanu Reeves in new ‘John Wick’ spinoff ‘Ballerina’
CHICAGO - After four cinematic installments in the wildly popular "John Wick" action movie franchise, the universe is getting even bigger with the release of the new spinoff "Ballerina."
What we know:
Oscar-nominated actress Ana de Armas goes toe-to-toe with Keanu Reeves’ dog-loving assassin in the new film – but Wick isn’t the only professional killer she’s squared off with. Ana de Armas also co-starred alongside Daniel Craig in the recent James Bond film, 2021’s "No Time to Die."
The actress sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about the difference between fighting alongside Bond versus Wick, joking, "They’re both great dancers."
She added, "It’s very similar in the way [Craig and Reeves] both work," saying that both Wick and Bond are very different characters but "they’re both very serious in what they do and they both have humor in them – they’re both great, talented actors and very much love doing action scenes, so they’re very good at time."
What's next:
"Ballerina" opens in theaters on Friday, June 6.
The Source: Interview with Ana de Armas via FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton.