Bombshell allegations surface against Illinois organization after 3 severed heads appear on worker's desk

The Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois (AGA), a century-old organization responsible for facilitating body donations to medical schools in the state, is facing serious accusations.

Dale Wheatley, the transportation coordinator for the association, has come forward with shocking claims of mishandling and mistreatment of donated bodies before they are sent to local hospitals and schools. Wheatley alleges that some bodies are returned by medical institutions due to their poor condition.

During a press conference with his attorney, Wheatley described disturbing conditions he claims to have witnessed at the AGA. He recounted an incident where three dismembered heads from donated bodies were left at his desk, which he reported to his supervisors.

"My boss walked by, I asked him why the heads were at my desk. He said they need to get back with their bodies so we can send them to cremation. I said, I understand that, 'Why are they at my desk?' and he said, 'I don't know Dale, there's a lot of strange things happening,'" Wheatley said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Wheatley also revealed instances where in the AGA's storage room, he discovered rats had chewed through the bags containing donors, and the bodies' feet, highlighting concerning sanitary conditions.

The AGA's website claims to uphold the "highest standards of responsiveness, respect, privacy, and security."

FOX 32's attempts to reach out to the Anatomical Gift Association for comment have not yet received a response.

These allegations have raised serious concerns about the treatment of donated bodies and the practices of the AGA, prompting calls for a thorough investigation into the matter.