Andersonville home dripping with Pride to raise money for LGBTQ suicide prevention

A North Side Chicago home is dripping with pride and attracting lots of attention and donations.

The second story of the Andersonville home, in the 1700 block of Balmoral, is decorated with a giant paint brush that seems to drip the Pride colors down the house onto onto the rainbow sidewalk.

The front steps of the home say, "Don't be afraid to show your true colors."

The homeowners, Jesse Campbell and Nicholas Vazquez, are new dads and say they wanted to share the message with their child and others.

"The special part I've heard that, how happy it makes people feel. And community people walking by, they just, they love it. And they say that it's a wonderful time to have a message like that displayed, so it's good for us," Campbell said.

"It was first a crafty project, and now it's something more, bigger and meaningful," said Vazquez.

They're now using the display as a fundraiser for The Trevor Project, which helps prevent suicide in LGBTQ youth.