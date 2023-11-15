Andersonville stabbing: Chicago man charged with attempted murder

article

A Chicago man was arrested in Andersonville moments after he allegedly stabbed a man Tuesday afternoon.

Jayder Gutierrez, 23, stabbed a 20-year-old man in the 1600 block of West Summerdale Avenue just before 1 p.m.

The victim was seriously injured and Gutierrez was arrested moments later near the scene.

He was charged with one felony count of attempted murder and was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing Wednesday.

No additional information is available.