Andrew High School in Tinley Park goes on soft lockdown after bullet found

Andrew High School in Tinley Park experienced a soft lockdown on Monday after a bullet was discovered in a school hallway.

School officials reported that a student found the bullet in the "Alternative Education" hallway and promptly brought it to the attention of a teacher.

In response to the incident, school staff initiated a soft lockdown, and security footage was reviewed to identify the student who had dropped the bullet. Fortunately, no firearms were found during the investigation.

The lockdown was lifted after approximately half an hour.

The school issued the following statement regarding the incident:

"The soft lockdown at Andrew High School is over. At approximately 8:55 am, a bullet was found in the Alternative Education hallway by a student who immediately brought it forward to a teacher. The campus went into a soft lockdown. Through video, staff were able to determine when the bullet was dropped and by whom. No weapons were found, and the police took the student into custody for questioning. The soft lockdown was lifted at approximately 9:30 am.

I appreciate everyone's flexibility and understanding. I want to thank the Tinley Park Police Department, our Deans' Office staff, and Administration for their work helping secure the building.

As always, these situations require everyone’s cooperation. The flexibility shown by our staff and students speaks to our ability to adapt and keep our focus on the safety of our school community."