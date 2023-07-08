Angel Rodriguez: Boy, 15, missing from Chicago's Montclare neighborhood

article

Chicago police are looking for a missing boy who was last seen in Montclare.

Angel Rodriguez, 15, may have attended his summer school class on the 3000 block of North Mobile on Friday.

Rodriguez is described as Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'6" tall and weighs 120 pounds.

He likes to hang out at the X-Port Fitness Gym in the Brickyard Shopping Center.