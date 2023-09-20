Angela Wilkerson: Chicago police search for endangered missing woman last seen over 15 years ago

article

Chicago police are still searching for a woman who went missing in October 2007 from the Bridgeport neighborhood.

Angela Wilkerson, a.k.a Puffer, was reported missing from the 3200 block of South Wentworth Avenue.

Police reissued her endangered missing person alert Wednesday with updated information.

She was known to frequent the 5500 and 5800 blocks of South Halsted Street.

Angela is 5-foot-6 and weighs roughly 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes with a medium brown complexion.

Anyone with information regarding this individual is asked to contact Area One Detectives SVU at 312-747-8380.