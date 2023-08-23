Animals need help in Chicago's south suburbs due to overcrowding, air conditioning issues during heatwave

The heat this week has had a serious impact on some suburban animal shelters as their air conditioning struggles to keep up.

They are now asking the public to step up to help keep their animals safe.

The South Suburban Humane Society in Matteson is beyond capacity right now. Since Monday, 26 dogs have come in and space is hard to come by.

Animals are being doubled up and some are being stored in offices.

Over at their Homewood Adoption Center, their AC units are on overdrive and struggling to keep up with the extreme temps.

They were hoping to move the pets from the warmer Homewood location to the Matteson shelter, but can't.

"We just haven't been able to do that because we have so many more keep coming in. So, it's okay right now. It's sort of maintaining a comfortable temperature. We're hoping we can just get through 24 more hours of this and then, you know, hopefully, we're through this heatwave," said Emily Klehm from the South Suburban Humane Society.

Klehm thinks more dogs are coming in this week because of the heat and more people are seeing pets roaming about and assuming they are lost dogs.

You can check out the lost dogs on their website.

If you would like to foster, the whole process takes about an hour, and they provide the supplies for you!

The Matteson location is open until 7 p.m. Wednesday night.