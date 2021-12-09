Anjanette Young raid: Lawsuit over botched CPD raid could be settled next week

The botched CPD raid that occurred at the home of Anjanette Young in February of 2019 is about to be settled.

City Council members on the Finance Committee will consider settling the lawsuit brought by Young after she was left naked and pleading for clothes and help during the raid.

Body cameras worn by CPD officers show them entering the wrong home on a search warrant.

Young told them they were at the wrong address, but they didn't listen.

The lawsuit is on the agenda for Monday at 10 a.m., signaling that a settlement is close.

It does not say how much the payout could be to resolve the case.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability's investigation found that nearly a dozen officers committed close to 100 acts of misconduct during the botched raid.

The fallout included changes to how CPD conducts raids.

The mayor's office responded, stating:

"It is our expectation that on Monday, the Finance Committee will be presented with a proposed settlement for consideration regarding Ms. Young. Out of deference to that process, we will not be commenting further."

Depending on the outcome of Monday's meeting, the settlement amount could be voted on by next Wednesday.