CPD releases footage from botched police raid

VIDEO ADVISORY: Video shown above is graphic. Profanity can be heard throughout the video as well

CPD Superintendent David Brown ordered the release of footage from the search warrant conducted on Anjanette Young's residence on Feb. 21, 2019.

Young, 50, is a hospital social worker and was undressing for bed when a dozen Chicago police officers armed with a search warrant, smashed through her front door in February 2019.

The officers handcuffed Young, who was naked, as they searched her home for a suspect, who actually lived several houses away.

Brown says one of the body-worn camera videos was previously released to Young's attorney.

VIDEO ADVISORY: Video shown below is graphic. Profanity can be heard throughout the video as well.

In addition to the body-worn camera footage, CPD also released dashcam recordings and documents related to the raid.

Brown says CPD will continue to work with all parties involved to ensure complete transparency on the search warrant conducted on Young's home.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Lightfoot's office released emails related to the botched raid, saying Lightfoot wants to remain transparent.

Additional footage released from CPD can be found here.