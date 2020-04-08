Another chief judge's office employee at juvenile detention center contracts COVID-19

article

The Office of the Chicago Judge announced Wednesday another one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases within that office to 13.

The employee works for the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center and last reported for work March 13, according to a statement from Pat Milhizer, Office of the Chief Judge of the Circuit Court of Cook County spokesperson. The employee was tested April 3 and received the results Tuesday.

The newly confirmed case is at least the second employee at the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center to contract the virus.

On Monday, the chief judge’s office said a 16-year-old detainee at the detention center contracted COVID-19, the first resident at the facility to test positive for the disease.

The teen “is doing well in recovery” and never entered the general population at the detention center, Milhizer said. Nine residents who came into contact with the detainee tested negative for the virus.

The detention center is currently housing 168 residents, a decline from the 210 it held on March 15, Milhizer said.