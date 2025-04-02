Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson taps Cook County commissioner for vacant council seat

The Brief Cook County Commissioner Anthony Quezada has been tapped to fill the vacant alderman seat representing the 35th Ward on the City Council. The vacancy came about after former Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa resigned to take over as CEO of the Chicago Park District.



Mayor Brandon Johnson selected Cook County Commissioner Anthony Quezada (8th District) to fill the vacant City Council seat representing the 35th Ward.

Anthony Quezada (Cook County)

What we know:

The vacancy was created after former Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, a Johnson ally, resigned to take over the Chicago Park District as general superintendent and CEO.

This week was Ramirez-Rosa’s first on the job. He was first elected to the City Council in 2015.

Quezada was first elected to the Cook County Board in 2022 and has served as the vice chair of the Labor and Contract Compliance committees. He is the first openly gay Latino commissioner elected to the board, according to his campaign website.

What's next:

A special City Council meeting is scheduled for next Monday to officially appoint Quezada to the City Council.