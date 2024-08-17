Felon arrested after attempted shooting at Antioch bar

Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a felon after he attempted to shoot security staff at a bar in Antioch on Friday night.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to a call of a man with a gun at a bar located in the 27800 block of West Grass Lake Road.

Ronald X. Owens, Jr., 37, of Lisle, and Edwin Roddy, 42, of Waukegan, were kicked out of the bar earlier in the evening for disruptive behavior.

After leaving, Owens returned armed with a firearm and attempted to shoot at security personnel. However, the gun malfunctioned, and no one was injured, according to the sheriff's office.

Ronald X. Owens, Jr. and Edwin Roddy (L-R)

The pair then fled the scene but returned shortly after, attempting to re-enter the bar. During this second encounter, Roddy allegedly punched a security guard.

Owens faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and is being held in custody pending a court appearance. Roddy was charged with battery and released with a court date on Sept. 4.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (847) 377-4000.