Illinois man charged with DUI after crash, leaving behind passenger, police say

The Brief An Illinois man was charged with DUI after allegedly crashing his Porsche and leaving the scene, abandoning his passenger. Deputies deployed a K9 unit to find the suspect. Teaford B. Holland was charged with multiple crimes in connection with the crash.



A suburban man was charged with drunk driving, among multiple other crimes, after a crash on Friday night in which he also allegedly left his passenger behind.

Teaford B. Holland, 46, of unincorporated Antioch, was charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless conduct, and various traffic infractions, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

A little before 11 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Route 45 and Pederson Drive in unincorporated Antioch for a report of a crash.

Deputies found a Porsche sedan in a field northeast of the intersection. The car had major damage from hitting a fence and an embankment, police said.

Witnesses said the driver got out of the car and offered them money to drive him away from the scene. After they refused, the driver allegedly fled on foot, leaving behind his 21-year-old female passenger, police said.

The driver, later identified as Holland, was traveling southbound on Route 45 at a high rate of speed before he lost control of his Porsche. He drove off the roadway and crashed.

Deputies used K9 Simba, a police dog, to find Holland. The dog quickly tracked the suspect’s scent and found him in the woods west of the 41800 block of North Pederson Drive.

Holland was arrested without further incident.

Neither he nor his passenger was injured.

What's next:

Holland was taken to jail and released. He’s expected to appear in court on Oct. 15.