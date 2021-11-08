Antioch man charged with soliciting sex from minor in online sting

article

An Antioch man was charged Monday with soliciting sex from an undercover detective who was posing as a minor on a social media app.

Douglas Bedini, 43, is facing charges of indecent solicitation of a child and sexual exploitation of a child, according to Antioch Police.

Investigators said Bedini engaged in a sexually explicit conversation with an undercover detective from the Antioch Police Department who was posing online as a 14-year-old boy.

Bedini was arrested Thursday when he arrived at a location where he thought he would be meeting the child, police said.

"When it comes to safeguarding our community's children, the men and women of the Antioch Police Department will tirelessly pursue anyone who seeks to do them harm," Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow said in a statement. "If you think you can hide anonymously on the internet, you are mistaken, law enforcement will find you."

A Lake County judge ordered Bedini held on a $500,000 bond.

Bedini is due in Lake County court Nov. 17.