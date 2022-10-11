Antioch raising funds for annual sailors dinner

A northern suburb is already focused on the holidays.

Antioch is trying to raise thousands of dollars to feed sailors stationed at the Great Lakes Naval Base.

For 20 years, they have held an annual holiday dinner. Antioch restaurants and business owners all get involved. It’s a huge undertaking.

This year, organizers want to nearly double the number of sailors served to around 350, and it will take $14,000 to do it.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"The biggest thing that strikes me is their smiles and how much they're enjoying themselves. It's touching at the end, they sing their Navy song, and everybody just waits for them to break out in Anchors Away," said Scott Pierce, who sits on the Antioch Community Dinner Committee and is a Village Trustee.

The committee is selling t-shirts and taking cash donations. With that money, they will serve a holiday meal with all the fixings, on December 3rd at the Antioch VFW.

For information on how to donate or volunteer, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/antiochcommunitysailorsdinner