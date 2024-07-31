Antioch shooting: Man wounded, 5 arrested after pre-planned fight erupts into gunfire

One person was wounded, and four men and a juvenile were taken into custody after gunfire erupted during a pre-planned fight in Antioch early Wednesday morning.

Around 12:43 a.m., Antioch police responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Hillside and Harden, near Routes 173 and 59. When officers arrived at the scene, they found no one present but discovered several spent and unspent rounds on the roadway.

During the investigation, police found a blood trail, prompting them to contact area hospitals to be on the lookout for someone who may have been shot. Shortly after, a 23-year-old man arrived at Advocate Condell Hospital in Libertyville with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Further investigation revealed that two large groups had met near Hillside and Harden for a prearranged fistfight stemming from an ongoing dispute. During the brawl, a larger altercation erupted, leading several individuals to pull out guns and open fire.

Around 4 p.m., police executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of Illinois Route 173 in connection with the incident.

During the course of the investigation, detectives recovered several firearms.

Police stated that this was a targeted and isolated incident and that all involved suspects are in custody. Charges are pending.