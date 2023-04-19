Antioch traffic stop nets 8 pounds of marijuana, over $143K

article

A Beach Park man is facing charges after a traffic stop turned up eight pounds of marijuana and over $143,000 in cash.

Kewan Hampton, 24, was pulled over by Antioch police around 1:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Main Street, officials said.

Officers recovered roughly eight pounds of weed, 20 unknown pills with similar markings as Xanax and $143,337 in cash, according to Antioch police.

Hampton, was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis and possession with intent to distribute.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The pills that were seized have been sent to the crime lab for further testing.

Antioch police said the money and the vehicle Hampton was riding in are pending asset forfeiture proceedings.

"Any interruption we can make in the organized drug community is a win for Antioch and the greater Lake County area," Antioch Police Chief Geoff Guttschow said in a statement. "Eight pounds of cannabis coupled with over $143,000.00 in cash indicates this was part of a larger operation".