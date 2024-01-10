Antwanette McQueen: Chicago girl reported missing from North Side

Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Antwanette McQueen was last seen on Tuesday in the 5900 block of N. Ravenswood Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.

She is described as a Black girl, with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-1 and weighing 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD's Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.