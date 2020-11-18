Apartments burglarized in Lake Meadows

Three apartments were burglarized in November in Lake Meadows on the South Side.

In each incident someone entered an apartment through an unlocked door and took property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened :

About 8:15 a.m. Nov. 13 in the 500 block of Est 33rd Street;

Between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Nov. 14 in the 400 block of East 32nd Street; and

Between 10 p.m. Nov. 13 and 10 a.m. Nov. 14 in the 500 block of East 32nd Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.