Appeals court reverses murder conviction of Round Lake Beach man

In a significant development, the conviction of a Round Lake Beach man has been overturned by an appeals court.

Lynell Glover had been sentenced to 21 years in prison by a Lake County judge in May 2022. He was found guilty by a jury of second-degree murder and aggravated assault for the shooting of twin 17-year-olds, with one of them losing their lives.

However, it was discovered that a PowerPoint presentation utilized by prosecutors during their closing arguments had been shared with jurors, along with accompanying notes, during the deliberations. Both the state and defense were unaware of this sharing of information.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

As a result, the Lake County State's Attorney's office has announced its intention to retry the case in light of the appeals court's ruling.