Chicago's cash assistance program is coming back. The application period opened Thursday for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0.

This program offers Chicago residents a one-time, $500 relief payment.

City officials say these checks will be given to up to 7,000 domestic workers and 10,000 undocumented residents.

You can check out the eligibility requirements and apply online at chicash.org.