Appointments to Kenosha racial equity commission prompt protests

Two new appointments to Kenosha's Racial Equity Commission are prompting protests.

The county has proposed appointing former police officer Albert Gonzales, who was involved in the shooting of Michael Bell in 2004, and Xavier Solis, a Kenosha attorney who represented the foundation that raised bail for Kyle Rittenhouse.

The community group Leaders of Kenosha says those appointments go against what the commission stands for.

"Appointing someone who does not believe that racial equity is important to a commission that is tasked with addressing the racial inequalities in our county is a clear effort to undermine the important work of the commission," said Tanya McLean, executive director of Leaders of Kenosha.

The Equity Commission was created in 2021, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake and the protests that followed.

Two commission members have also resigned over the appointments.