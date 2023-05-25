April Crandall: Chicago woman vanishes on Southeast Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a 42-year-old woman who has been missing since Sunday.
April Crandall was last seen around 4 a.m. on foot in the 10800 block of south Avenue M, according to Chicago police.
She was wearing baby blue shorts and a white t-shirt.
Police say Crandall does not have identification on her or a cellphone.
April Crandall | Chicago Police Department
She's described as a white woman, with red hair and green eyes, standing 5-foot-2 and weighing 120 pounds.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD's Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.