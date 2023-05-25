Expand / Collapse search

April Crandall: Chicago woman vanishes on Southeast Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a 42-year-old woman who has been missing since Sunday.

April Crandall was last seen around 4 a.m. on foot in the 10800 block of south Avenue M, according to Chicago police.

She was wearing baby blue shorts and a white t-shirt.

Police say Crandall does not have identification on her or a cellphone.

April Crandall | Chicago Police Department

She's described as a white woman, with red hair and green eyes, standing 5-foot-2 and weighing 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD's Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.