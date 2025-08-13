ARC music festival returns to Chicago Labor Day weekend

The Brief The house and techno festival, ARC music festival returns Aug. 29 - 31. The lineup includes Jamie xx, John Summit, Amelie Lens, FISHER and Honey Dijon.



Union Park will once again pulse to the beat of house and techno this Labor Day weekend as ARC music festival returns Aug. 29 - 31 for its fifth anniversary.

(credit_ blaze j zalewski - @blazejzalewski)

What we know:

The three-day celebration runs from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily and is open to music fans 18 and older. Single-day tickets for Friday start at $179, with other options available for weekend passes.



This year’s lineup brings a mix of legends and hometown favorites. Eric Pyrdz will headline in three different styles – as himself, Pyrda and Cirez D. Other performers include Jamie xx, John Summit, Amelie Lens, FISHER and Honey Dijon.

What's next:

While Union Park is the main stage, the music won’t stop when the gates close. The ARC After Dark series will light up Chicago clubs each night, featuring surprise guests and extended sets.

Lineup details, full schedules, after-party access and more are available on ARC’s official website.