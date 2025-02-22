Archbishop of Chicago speaks out as Pope Francis remains in critical condition

The Archbishop of Chicago addressed Pope Francis' condition after he suffered a severe asthmatic respiratory health crisis that left him in critical condition on Saturday.

The 88-year-old pope has been hospitalized for a week, battling pneumonia and a complex respiratory infection.

What they're saying:

Archdiocese Cardinal Blase J. Cupich issued a statement Saturday evening regarding Francis' condition, shared below:

"We have received word that the Pope’s condition worsened this morning. Please continue your prayers for his recovery and for the health care professionals working to lead him through this setback. We ask our Merciful Lord to restore Pope Francis to good health and to keep him free from pain as he receives treatment."

What we know:

Francis is expected to remain hospitalized for at least another week as his complex lung infection remains "touch-and-go," according to reports.

The Vatican provided an update Saturday, saying Francis also received blood transfusions after tests showed a condition linked to anemia.

Despite the pope’s absence, the Vatican's Holy Year celebrations continued as planned Saturday.

Doctors have warned that the main threat facing Francis is the possibility of sepsis, a severe blood infection that can be a complication of pneumonia.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.