Archbishop of Chicago: City Council rushing ordinance that would hamper Catholic Charities' services

Archbishop of Chicago Blase Cupich has written Mayor Lori Lightfoot with concerns over the City Council rushing an ordinance that he says would hamper Catholic Charities' services in the community.

This city ordinance would require any organization that provides human services to sign a Labor Peace Agreement, no matter if they are unionized or not.

The Archdiocese of Chicago has 1,250 employees, and none of them are in a union.

The letter from Cupich outlines concerns over the Human Service Work Advancement Ordinance.

The cardinal wrote that the legislation is being "pushed through with great haste by its supporters."

The nonprofit has food pantries, hot meals for seniors, shelter for the homeless and so much more.

Cupich fears if it passes, Catholic Charities may have to cut back.

"What the ordinance does is it would require every single person who provides human services, you know a million to a million and a half people every year in the city of Chicago, to sign a Labor Peace Agreement with the unions, whether or not we're unionized. The reason we're concerned about that is cause it does nothing to actually increase worker wages or benefits, it adds cost and complexity, but in the absence of more funding, we can't do anything, and the only way that we could respond to do more for the workers, would be to spend less on services," said Sally Blount, CEO of Catholic Charities of Chicago.

FOX 32 reached out to the mayor's office about this letter and the ordinance. We have yet to hear back.