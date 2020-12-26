Expand / Collapse search

Are tall wind turbines eyesores? Some residents opposed to 675 foot tall windmills

By AP Reporter
Published 
Illinois
Associated Press

MONTICELLO, Ill. - A county board in central Illinois will decide next month whether to approve taller wind turbines despite some residents' concerns that the loftier structures would become eyesores.

The News-Gazette in Champaign reports that Piatt County's zoning board of appeals recently recommended a 625-foot limit, up from the current wind ordinance's 500-foot limit.

The county board is expected to consider that and other changes on Jan. 13.

Apex Clean Energy, which is planning a 120-turbine wind farm in Piatt County, had requested a 675-foot limit for the tips of the turbines' blades, arguing in part that taller turbines can generate more electricity.

