Argument in Chicago Lawn escalates into shooting

A man was shot during an argument early Monday in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

The 32-year-old was arguing with someone on the sidewalk around 12:30 a.m. when they pulled out a gun and shot him several times in the 3300 block of West 63rd Street, police said.

The victim was taken to Holy Cross Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

A handgun was recovered and Area One detectives are questioning a person of interest in the shooting.

No further information was provided.