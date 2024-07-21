Argument on CTA platform turns violent: Woman injured, suspect in custody

An argument on a Chicago Transit Authority platform turned violent, leaving one person injured and another person in custody.

The incident happened at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of S. Dearborn Street.

A 22-year-old woman was arguing with a 55-year-old man while on a CTA Blue Line platform when the situation turned physical, according to Chicago police.

The man was armed with "a sharp object" and swung at the woman, police said. She was struck in both of her forearms and had multiple lacerations on her hands.

The woman refused medical treatment and the man was taken into custody, according to CPD.

Police were able to recover the weapon. The suspect's charges are still pending.

