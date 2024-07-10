Expand / Collapse search
Argument escalates into deadly shooting in Bronzeville

By Will Hager
Published  July 10, 2024 7:00am CDT
Bronzeville
FOX 32 Chicago

CHCIAGO - A man was shot and killed during an argument Wednesday morning in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.

The 26-year-old was arguing with another male who pulled out a gun and shot him around 3:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of East 47th Street, according to police. 

The victim was shot once in the chest and arm and was transported to Provident Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one was taken into custody. Area One detectives are investigating.