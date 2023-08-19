Argument escalates into shootout on Chicago's North Side

A man was shot during an exchange of gunfire Friday night near the Lake View neighborhood.

The 35-year-old was arguing with another person who pulled up in gray sedan around 11:35 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Hoyne Avenue, police said.

They both pulled out handguns and started shooting. The 35-year-old was shot in the abdomen and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.