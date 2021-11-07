Argument over man stepping on woman's shoes in Bronzeville establishment leads to fatal shooting: CPD

Two people were shot, one fatally, inside an establishment in Bronzeville after a verbal altercation among a group of males.

The shooting occurred in the 4600 block of South King Drive.

At about 12:17 a.m. Sunday, an unknown male stepped on the shoes of a 27-year-old woman, at which point a 25-year-old man got into a verbal altercation with a group of males.

The 25-year-old man was shot in the neck, chest, arm and torso, police said. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The 27-year-old woman was shot in the chin and transported to the hospital in fair condition, police said.

There is no suspect description, and no one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.