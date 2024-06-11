Ariane Tillman: Missing Chicago girl, 11, last seen in May

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Ariane Tillman was last seen on May 24 in the 4500 block of South Drexel Blvd., which is located in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

She is described as a Black girl, with black hair and brown eyes, standing 4-foot-5 inches tall and weighing 70 pounds.

Anyone with information on Tillman's whereabouts is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-747-8380, or call 911.