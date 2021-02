Arizona man accused of faking own kidnapping to evade work

article

Arizona police say a man who claimed he had been kidnapped later confessed during an interview that he made up the story to avoid work.

Police found Brandon Soules near a water tower with his hands bound behind his back and a bandana stuffed in his mouth, Coolidge police said on Feb. 17.

Soules told police that two masked men had kidnapped him, knocked him unconscious, then left him where he was found.

Coolidge detectives conducted an investigation that found no evidence that a kidnapping or assault had occurred.

Soules reportedly admitted to police that he made the story up as an excuse to not have to work. He was arrested on Wednesday for false reporting to police.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Soules who might comment on his behalf.

