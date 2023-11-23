Arizona woman being studied by scientists looking for secrets to a long life

Today, many are living longer. However, there is a select group of people known as the Super Agers.

Those are people in their 80’s and up, who have the brain function of someone decades younger.

One Valley woman who is 100 years old is currently being studied by scientists to find out what has contributed to her long healthy life.

100-year-old Dorothy Boucek lights up any room she is in.

Decked out in leopard print, she loves life.

"I am happy, I am very happy," Boucek said.

Before moving out to the valley with her husband George, who passed away in 2015, she grew up in Chicago.

"A happy Czechoslovakian family," Boucek said. "I was brought up on duck, dumplings, sauerkraut, cabbage."

And wine.

"I come from a family of 9 children," Boucek said. "When we became the age of 10 at the dinner table, we were allowed a shot glass of Mogen David red wine. At the age of 10. From then on, I drank wine almost every night. I still drink wine."

Boucek has always maintained a healthy diet, she gets enough sleep, reads the newspaper every day, is active and has always been a social person. She was a member of the Rhythm Tappers in Sun City. Today, she lives in a senior community in Chandler.

"When I walk into the dining room, the lobby is full of people and I call out, real loud, age before beauty," Boucek said. "And I walk in first!"

Boucek can dance circles around some of her much younger friends.

"I dance at happy hour here," Boucek said. "Ballroom dancing, and jitterbug. We do everything. Haha!"

Her habits, both in the past and today are currently being studied. She signed up for the Super Agers Family Study.

"We’re very interested in genetics and the contribution of genetics to living long and healthy lives," Dr. Sofiya Milman said.

Dr. Milman is leading the study at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. They’re looking to enroll 10,000 people 95 and older as well as their family members. Dr. Milman believes learning more about Boucek’s genetic makeup can help other people live longer.

"We think in the future people will be able to take a pill that will help them live longer and healthier that will mimic the action and the function of these longevity genes," Dr. Milman said.

Boucek is glad to help.

"I think a lot has to do with the fact that I’m a happy person, I’ve had a wonderful life, I have a wonderful son and my illustrious daughter-in-law, Beth," Boucek said. "I don’t know what I’d do without them."

Super Agers Family Study

https://www.superagersstudy.org/en/group/571/home